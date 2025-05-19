With his 112 not out off 65 balls against Gujarat Titans (GT), KL Rahul joined the elite list of players with five or more IPL hundreds.
Kohli leads the list with 8 IPL hundreds - the most by any batters in the tournament history.
England batter Jos Buttler is second on the list with 7 IPL hundreds - only one short than Kohli's record 8 IPL tons.
West Indies batter Chris Gayle, often referred as Universe Boss, has 6 IPL hundreds to his name along with the highest individual score of 175 not out.
KL Rahul, who is currently representating his fifth IPL team, has 5 IPL hundreds to his name - only the fourth players in the league history to do so.