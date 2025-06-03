RCB vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2025 Final: The Indian Premier League is all set to get a new winner in red-hot final as Shreyas Iyer's Punjab takes on Patidar's Bengaluru featuring Virat Kohli.
RCB vs PBKS LIVE Score Updates, IPL 2025 Final: Punjab Kings(PBKS) have won the toss and elected to field first in the title winning clash. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2025 Final on Tuesday (June 3) at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. The IPL got a new winner in RCB as they ended their 18-year-long drought.
RCB have clicked as a team this season wit Virat Kohli once again at the forefront of run making. PBKS, meanwhile, are riding high after their sensational Qualifier 2 win against Mumbai Indians which was spearheaded by skipper Shreyas Iyer.
RCB have a bit of advantage as they beaten the same team in the Qualifier 1 to enter their fourth final but would also be wary of their capabilities as shown in Qualifier 2.
Shreyas Iyer has been in superb form for the Kings with the bat as well after scoring 600+ runs at a strike rate of 172.
In case of the rain, the IPL has allotted 120 minutes extra before the overs start to get deducted but hopefully the teams will be able to a full match just as in Qualifier 2 where rain did delay the start but the match continued smoothly once started.
The inevitable has happened. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have broken their 18-year draught to lift their maiden IPL title. They beat Punjab Kings by 6 runs to lift the coveted trophy.
With Azmatullah now dismissed, RCB are on verge of winning maiden IPL title
Azmatullah Omarzai c sub (MS Bhandage) b Yash Dayal 1 (2b 0x4 0x6) SR: 50
RCB got another boost as Marcus Stoinis was dismissed after hitting a six off his first ball.
Marcus Stoinis c Yash Dayal b Kumar 6 (2b 0x4 1x6) SR: 300
Punjab Kings suffered another setback in their run-chase as Nehal was dismissed by B Kumar.
Nehal Wadhera c Pandya b Kumar 15 (18b 0x4 1x6) SR: 83.33
Punjab Kings need 72 runs off last five overs. For Punjab, Shashank Singh and Nehal Wadhera are at the crease.
PBKS: 120/4 (15 overs)
Krunal Pandya strikes again for RCB as Josh Inglis is the next batsman to get out.
PBKS: 98/4 (12.1 overs)
Josh Inglis c Livingstone b Pandya 39 (23b 1x4 4x6) SR: 169.56
Shreyas Iyer has been dismissed by Romario Shepherd for just 1 run.
Shreyas Iyer c †Sharma b Shepherd 1 (2b 0x4 0x6) SR: 50
Just after the strategic timeout, Punjab Kings suffered a setback as Krunal Pandya dismissed Prabhsimran Singh, who was looking dangerous out in the middle
PBKS: 72/2 (8.3 overs)
Punjab Kings are cruising through in their run chase. Josh Inglis along with Prabhsimran Singh are dominating RCB bowlers
PBKS: 70/1 (8 overs)
Punjab Kings finished their powerplay with a score of 52/1. For Punjab Kings, Josh Inglis and Prabhsimran are at the crease.
PBKS: 52/1 (6 overs)
Phil Salt takes an absolute acrobatic catch to dismiss Priyansh Arya (24 off 19) off Josh Hazlewood bowling.
PBKS: 43/1 (5 overs)
Priyansh and Prabhsimran have given the perfect platform to their team while chasing down 191 set by RCB.
PBKS: 32/0 (4 overs)
Openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh are off to a sensational start. They are chasing 191 set by RCB.
PBKS: 23/0 (2 overs)
Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh are at the crease for Punjab Kings
Sensational last over by Arshdeep as he takes three wickets and give away just two runs to keep RCB well short of 200.
RCB: 190/9
Another wicket by Arshdeep as he takes out Krunal.
RCB: 189/8
Krunal Pandya c Iyer b Arshdeep Singh 4
What a slower ball by Arshdeep and takes out Shephard.
RCB: 188/7
Romario Shepherd lbw b Arshdeep Singh 17
Good four balls then 10 runs in the last two balls makes it RCB's over - 200 still on cards.
RCB: 187/6
Just five runs and a wicket! Sensational over by Vyshak and may have turned the tide on RCB after the 23-run Jamieson over.
RCB: 173/6
What a ball! Vyshak takes out Jitesh as he hits top of off. RCB lose momentum again
RCB: 171/6
Jitesh Sharma b Vyshak 24
A hugely successful over for RCB as they have pushed the projected score towards 190 with 23 runs in Jamieson's last over.
RCB: 168/5
Jamieson has the last laugh as he traps Livingstone LBW on a full toss!
RCB: 167/5
Liam Livingstone lbw b Jamieson 25
A lifeline for Jitesh Sharma in the over, will it prove costly?
RCB: 145/4
What an over by Omarzai at a very crucial juncture of play - just seven runs and the wicket of Virat Kohli.
RCB: 132/4
Kohli is gone! Omarzai bowls a short one, Kohli top edges and Omazai completes a fine ctach at midwicket.
RCB: 131/4
Virat Kohli c & b Azmatullah Omarzai 43
RCB change gears as Livingstone and Kohli hit Chahal for 14 runs in his last over including a couple of boundaries.
RCB: 125/3
RCB have been put in a rut as the boundaries dry up and PBKS inch ahead in the contest.
RCB: 111/3
Perfect follow up over by Chahal after a wicket as he attacks wickets and targets new batter Liam Livingstone.
RCB: 103/3
Great over by Kiwi Jamieson as he keep PBKS inch ahead of RCB with his second wicket.
RCB: 97/3
Jamieson strikes again and takes out RCB skipper Rajat Patidar with a perfect dipping yorker.
RCB: 96/3
Rajat Patidar lbw b Jamieson 26
RCB may not be happy with the score mid-inning marks but they have the wickets in hand and can change gears any time,
RCB: 87/2
Chahal keeps things tight barring a six by RCB skipper Rajat Patidar.
RCB: 80/2
Decent over by Vyshak, giveing away just 8 runs, as RCB tick along the scorecard.
RCB: 69/2
Great first over by Chahal as gives away just six runs and takes a wicket as well.
RCB: 61/2
Chahal strikes in the first over as Mayank perishes trying to cross the boundary. PBKS strike right after a strong powerplay for RCB.
RCB: 56/2
Mayank Agarwal c Arshdeep Singh b Chahal 24
RCB have done well in the powerplay as they cross fifty in the powerplay for loss of just one wicket with Kohli still on the crease.
RCB: 55/1
A good over by PBKS' Azmat Omarzai as he given only seven runs in the powerplay.
RCB: 46/1
Virat Kohli has surpassed Shikhar Dhawan to become the player with the most boundaries in history of the Indian Premier League.
The swashbuckling batsman achieved this feat when he hit Kyle Jamieson for a boundary in the third over of the 2025 IPL final being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday (June 3).
RCB seeming have found the groove after losing Salt in the second over as PBKS pacers leak boundaries at regular interval.
RCB: 39/1
It was nearly a perfect over for PBKS by Arshdeep before Mayank Agarwal hit a six on the last ball to make it 11 from the over.
RCB: 30/1
Fantastic over for PBKS as RCB lose a wicket.
RCB: 19/1
Phil Salt plays one shot too many and gets caught at long on off Kyle Jamieson.
RCB: 18/1
Phil Salt c Iyer b Jamieson 16
Salt hits a six and a four as RCB start confidently in the first over against Arshdeep Singh.
RCB: 13/0
RCB and PBKS have announced their playing eleven for the finals. Both the teams are going with an unchanged team.
RCB: V. Kohli, P. Salt, M. Agarwal, R. Patidar (c), L. Livingstone, J. Sharma (wk), R. Shepherd, K. Pandya, B. Kumar, Y. Dayal, J. Hazlewood
PBKS: P.Arya, J.Ingis (wk), S Iyer (c), N. Wadhera, S.Singh, M.Stoinis, V.Vyakshak, A.Omarzai, K. Jamieson, Y.Chahal, A.Singh
Punjab Kings have won the toss and elected to field first in the high octane clash.
Songs like ‘Lehra Do‘, ’Maa Tujhe Salam’, ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Kando se Kandhe Milte Hai’ echoed at the Narendra Modi stadium. The fans were also seen waving the Indian Tricolor high, with a high sense of patriotism.
Indian singer Shankar Mahadevan performs with his sons Shivam and Siddharth Mahadevan at the closing ceremony. The entire Narendra Modi stadium echoes in melodious vibes for the Indian Armed Forces who led the Operation Sindoor.
RCB and PBKS have faced each other 36 times in IPL history. Both teams have been cut-throat against each other winning 18 games each. Additionally, RCB have featured in 16 playoff matches, but have won only six. On the other hand, PBKS have a poor record too with just one win in five games. Both sides will look to turn things around this time and lift the coveted trophy.
As the stage is all set for the high-octane clash, rain threatens over Narendra Modi stadium. The weather in the capital city of Gujarat doesn't seem fine with rain interruptions predicted. Earlier, the IPL final was scheduled at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. However, the BCCI had shifted the venue citing the weather conditions in the City of Joy.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) could be handed a major blow ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) final as Tim David and Phil Salt are doubtful for the clash on Tuesday (June 3). Playing in their fourth final in the IPL, if the reports are confirmed it will be a major blow considering RCB are bidding for their maiden title. They face Punjab Kings in the summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium with the opponent also buying for their maiden title.