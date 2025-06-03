RCB vs PBKS LIVE Score Updates, IPL 2025 Final: Punjab Kings(PBKS) have won the toss and elected to field first in the title winning clash. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2025 Final on Tuesday (June 3) at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. The IPL got a new winner in RCB as they ended their 18-year-long drought.

RCB have clicked as a team this season wit Virat Kohli once again at the forefront of run making. PBKS, meanwhile, are riding high after their sensational Qualifier 2 win against Mumbai Indians which was spearheaded by skipper Shreyas Iyer.

RCB have a bit of advantage as they beaten the same team in the Qualifier 1 to enter their fourth final but would also be wary of their capabilities as shown in Qualifier 2.

Shreyas Iyer has been in superb form for the Kings with the bat as well after scoring 600+ runs at a strike rate of 172.

In case of the rain, the IPL has allotted 120 minutes extra before the overs start to get deducted but hopefully the teams will be able to a full match just as in Qualifier 2 where rain did delay the start but the match continued smoothly once started.