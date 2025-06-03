IPL 2025 final: Tim David, Phil Salt doubtful for crunch finale for RCB - Report

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) could be handed a major blow ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) final as Tim David and Phil Salt are doubtful for the clash on Tuesday (June 3). Playing in their fourth final in the IPL, if the reports are confirmed it will be a major blow considering RCB are bidding for their maiden title. They face Punjab Kings in the summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium with the opponent also buying for their maiden title.

RCB set to face blow ahead of final?

According to a report from prominent cricket site Espncricinfo, RCB are facing a crunch decision ahead of the final against Punjab Kings as David is suffering from a hamstring issue. If he fails to pass the fitness test then he could be forced to withdraw in the key match of the season. He has played in 12 matches in the current season, scoring 187 runs with a best of unbeaten 50. However, it is presence in the field and ability to bowl that makes the difference for RCB.

On the other hand, a report from India Today states that Phil Salt might be away from the team with his wife set to give birth to their first child. In case he is away it will be a major blow for the three-time runners-up in the IPL.

He has scored 387 runs in 12 matches with a best of 65 and has given a perfect start to RCB with Virat Kohli. He also has four fifties with the bat, showcasing his importance in the side.

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 final: Path to the final

Royal Challengers Bengaluru finished in the top two of the league stage having amassed 19 points from a possible 28. With nine wins, they finished level on points with PBKS but missed out on the top spot on net run rate (NRR). RCB had an impressive away record in IPL 2025 as they won seven away matches. Their path to the final was a one-off contest having beaten PBKS by eight wickets in Qualifier 1.