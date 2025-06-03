/IPL 2025 final, RCB vs PBKS Winner Prediction: Who has the edge as Bengaluru Punjab square off in summit clash?

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season will drop curtains on an epic season as Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings square off in the summit clash on Tuesday (June 3). With high expectations from both camps, the contest at the Narendra Modi Stadium will crown a new IPL champion as both Punjab and Bengaluru are yet to taste victory in the coveted tournament. So who has the edge as we analyse the chances?

RCB vs PBKS, winner prediction

Going on a head-to-head record won't make any difference for the sides with both Punjab and Bengaluru holding even odds. Both teams have won 18 matches each in a head-to-head contest with no draws. This means their IPL history won’t separate them heading into the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

When it comes to the league form, both teams were again inseparable as both Punjab and Bengaluru finished with 19 points each in 14 matches. They both won 9 matches each with a draw meaning only net run rate saw PBKS finish above RCB.

When it comes to the head-to-head matches in the league stage, PBKS and RCB were again on parity. PBKS won in Bengaluru while Rajat Patidar’s side emerged victorious in Mullanpur.

However, it was the Qualifier 1 clash that got them separated as RCB beat PBKS by eight wickets. On the other hand, RCB have an impressive record away from home as they won all seven matches on their travels.

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 final: Path to the final

Royal Challengers Bengaluru finished in the top two of the league stage having amassed 19 points from a possible 28. With nine wins, they finished level on points with PBKS but missed out on the top spot on net run rate (NRR). RCB had an impressive away record in IPL 2025 as they won seven away matches. Their path to the final was a one-off contest having beaten PBKS by eight wickets in Qualifier 1.

Punjab Kings on the other hand had an impressive campaign as they finished in the Playoffs spot for only the third time. They secured the top spot in the league stage with a similar record to RCB having won nine and drawn one match. They suffered an embarrassing defeat in Q1 having been bundled out for 101 on their home turf. However, they did create history in Q2, becoming the first team to beat Mumbai Indians after the five-time champions had set a total of more than 200.

Prediction: Considering RCB’s away form and dominance in Qualifier 1, we predict the South Indian side will beat Punjab Kings.