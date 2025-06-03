/ IPL 2025 Final PBKS vs RCB Head to head records playoff stats and iconic performances Details inside
IPL 2025 Final | PBKS vs RCB: Head-to-head, records, playoff stats and iconic performances
Published: Jun 03, 2025, 13:37 IST | Updated: Jun 03, 2025, 13:37 IST
As Ahmedabad gears up for a high-octane IPL 2025 final. Let's have a look at both teams' previous records and stats before they head into the summit clash.
PBKS vs RCB (The final showdown)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) are all set to lock horns on Tuesday (June 03) at the Narendra Modi stadium for an epic IPL final. Both teams are hunting for their maiden IPL title. Let's have a look at the previous records of the top two teams of IPL 2025.
1. Playoff records
RCB have featured in 16 playoff matches, but have won only six. On the other hand, PBKS have a poor record too with just one win in five games. Both sides will look to turn things around this time and lift the coveted trophy.
2. Head-to-head record
PBKS and RCB have faced each other 36 times in IPL history. Both teams have been cut-throat against each other winning 18 games each. It has always been a neck-to-neck fight between the two teams.
3. Highest and lowest team total
RCB’s highest total against PBKS was a massive 241/7 that came last year (2024), while Punjab’s best team score versus RCB was 232/2 in the 2011 season. Both teams have their worst scores against each other. In the 2015 season, RCB were reduced to 84/6 (rain forced a 10-over-per-side match), and PBKS were bowled out for just 88 in the same season.
4. Last five encounters
RCB have dominated the recent contests against PBKS, winning four of the last five games while Punjab managed to win just one. Bengaluru will hope to continue their winning streak in this history-making clash.
5. Highest individual scores
RCB's Chris Gayle has smashed the highest individual score from RCB against PBKS. The former RCB batter accumulated 117 runs off 57 balls. On the other hand, KL Rahul lit up the 2020 season with an unbeaten 132 off 69 balls for PBKS.