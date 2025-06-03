IPL 2025 final, RCB vs PBKS: What happens if rain washes out summit clash, is there a reserve day? - Check details here

The Indian Premier League (IPL) season 18 will drop curtains on Tuesday (June 3) as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) play Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the summit clash. With a guaranteed new winner, fans will be eager to witness either Virat Kohli or Shreyas Iyer lift the trophy in Ahmedabad. However, that equation will depend on weather gods as Ahmedabad, the host city for the final has seen rain play spoilsport. So what happens if rain plays spoilsport in the IPL 2025 final between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru?

What happens if rain plays spoilsport?

As things stand, if rain plays spoilsport there is a provision of adding an extra 120 minutes to the Playoff clashes. This was the case for the Qualifier 2 contest between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings where the match started at 9:45 PM local time without overs getting trimmed.

So if this is the case, no overs will be trimmed until 9:56 PM local time. However, it will be from this point when the overs will start getting trimmed to constitute a match. The least a match can constitute is a five-over per side match and the cut-off point for this is 11:56 PM. Meaning if no ball is bowled until 11:56 PM, then the match will move into reserve day.

Is there a reserve day for IPL 2025 final?

Yes, unlike the earlier Playoff matches, there is a provision of reserve day for the IPL 2025 final. So if there is an incomplete match or no ball is bowled on June 3, then the match will move into reserve day of June 4.

What happens if there is no result on reserve day?

The rules for the reserve day remain the same as the original day, with a cut-off time of 9:56 PM for a 20-over per side match and 11:56 PM for a five-over per side match. However, if no result is possible on reserve day as well then Punjab Kings will be declared champions on technical superiority in the league stage. Punjab finished above Bengaluru in the league stage and this will see them crowned IPL 2025 champions.