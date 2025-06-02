IPL 2025 final: Will rain play a spoilsport in summit clash?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to lock horns in the IPL 2025 final on Tuesday (June 3) in Ahmedabad. Both teams are on a quest to earn their maiden IPL title.

The Bengaluru-based franchise will be playing their fourth IPL final, whereas Punjab will be playing their second summit clash. Earlier in the season, RCB entered the final by thrashing PBKS in Qualifier 1 on Friday (May 29). PBKS, who had lost the battle but had a chance to feature in the title-winning clash, defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 to book their final berth.

As the stage is all set for the high-octane clash, rain threatens over Narendra Modi stadium. The weather in the capital city of Gujarat doesn't seem fine with rain interruptions predicted.

As per the Indian Metrological Department (IMD), light to moderate thundershowers are predicted during the course of game.

Earlier, the IPL final was scheduled at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. However, the BCCI had shifted the venue citing the weather conditions in the City of Joy.

Speaking on the eve of the final, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar was quoted saying, "Expectations come naturally, especially when you're leading a team like RCB in a final, but I always focus on what’s in my control and try to stay in the present. This captaincy journey has been a great learning experience for me. We’re here to play our best cricket. Facing Shreyas again is a nice coincidence, but the challenge is new."

The last time when Ahmedabad hosted a final back in 2023, it was a rain-affected clash where Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had chased down 171 in 15 overs against Gujarat Titans.

It would be interesting to see who comes on top and lift that trophy that has been elusive for both the teams. Virat Kohli is eyeing his first IPL trophy in his stellar 18-year career whereas Shreyas Iyer, who has previously led KKR to the final and eventually lifting the coveted trophy will be looking to replicate the same this year.