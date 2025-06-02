/South African wicket keeper batsman Heinrich Klassen retires from international cricket

South Africa wicket-keeper batter Heinrich Klassen, known for his destructive abilities while batting has announced his retirement from international cricket on Monday (June 2). The batter who represents Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, announced his decision via a post on social media platform Instagram.

Klaasen's announcement comes hours after Australia's Glenn Maxwell retired from ODI cricket.

The South African player has played 122 international games for his country; that includes four Test matches, 60 one day internationals, and 58 T20Is.

In his post on Instagram, he said, “It is a sad day for me as I announce that I have decided to step away from international cricket. It took me a long time to decide what’s best for me and my family for the future. It was truly a very difficult decision but also one that I have absolute peace with.”



“From the first day, it was the biggest privilege representing my country and it was everything that I have worked for and dreamed about as a young boy.”

“I have made great friendships and relationships that I will treasure for life. Playing for the Proteas gave me the opportunity to meet great people that changed my life, and to those people I can’t say thank you enough. My road to wearing the Proteas shirt was different than most and there were certain coaches in my career that kept believing in me - to them I will always be grateful.”



“To have played with the Proteas badge on my chest was and will always be the biggest honour in my career. I look forward to spending more time with my family as this decision will allow me to do so.”



“I will always be a big Proteas supporter and would like to thank everyone that supported me and my teammates during my career.”