/What did AI tools like ChatGPT and Gemini predicted about the winning team of IPL final 2025?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are all set to lock horns in a high-octane IPL final clash on Tuesday (June 3) at the Narendra Modi stadium. Both franchises are eyeing their maiden IPL title to end the 17-year trophy drought.

RCB defeated PBKS in the Qualifier 1 game in New Chandigarh Stadium on Friday (May 29) to storm into the finals. Whereas, PBKS having one chance more, all thanks to their top two finish, outplayed Mumbai Indians (MI) in the second Qualifier in Ahmedabad.

With the stage set for the summit clash, let's see what AI tools have predicted about the IPL winner. Softwares like ChatGPT, Gemini and Twitter-run Gork are backing Rajat Patidar-led RCB to win the title clash. The factors that impacted the prediction accounts were head-to-head records, last five encounters and their recent clash in Qualifier 1.

Also Read | LIVE | RCB vs PBKS Final Score: IPL set to get new winner in red-hot final

Meanwhile, if we have to see the playoff records it is RCB who have a slight edge over PBKS. RCB have featured in 16 playoff matches, but have won only six. On the other hand, PBKS have a poor record too with just one win in five games.

The last five encounters go towards the South side. They dominated the recent five contests against PBKS, winning four of the last five games while Punjab managed to win just one.

RCB and PBKS path to the final

Royal Challengers Bengaluru finished in the top two of the league stage having amassed 19 points from 14 games. With nine wins, they finished level on points with PBKS but missed out on the top spot due to an inferior run rate. Then, they defeated PBKS in Qualifier 1 to storm into the finals.

Punjab Kings on the other hand had an impressive campaign as they finished at the top. However, they suffered an embarrassing defeat in Q1 having been bundled out for 101 on their home turf. However, they made a stellar comeback in Q2, by chasing down 200-plus against Mumbai Indians (MI) to book the final ticket.