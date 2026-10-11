/Pregnant Kiara Advani shares adorable family moments with Sidharth Malhotra and daughter Saraayah | See Pics

Days after announcing her second pregnancy, Kiara Advani has given fans a glimpse into her beautiful family and work life. On Sunday, the Bollywood actress shared a series of pictures on Instagram, featuring her firstborn, daughter Saraayah, in an adorable moment that caught fans’ attention, along with some special moments with her husband, Sidharth Malhotra.

Kiara Advani shares glimpses of her family life

On October 11 (Sunday), the Toxic actress Kiara Advani took to Instagram to share a carousel of pictures, offering a glimpse into her family life with her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, and their daughter, Saraayah. She captioned the post, "Gratitude💛."

The first picture shows Kiara Advani basking in the sunshine during a relaxing day by the pool. The next photo captures the family’s footprints in the sand. She also shared a stunning selfie, posing in chic cat-eye sunglasses against a beautiful pink flower backdrop.

The actress then gave fans a glimpse of her work mode as she got ready for an event. Another adorable picture captured her little one’s tiny foot covered in sand, while the final photo featured a special moment with her husband as the couple twinned in yellow outfits.

Kiara Advani announces second pregnancy

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are set to embrace parenthood once again after announcing their second pregnancy on October 7 (Wednesday). The couple, who welcomed their first child, daughter Saraayah, in July 2025, shared the happy news with fans, marking another special chapter in their lives.

In a joint Instagram post, the Shershaah couple shared a heartwarming photo of their hands alongside their daughter Saraayah's as they held a pair of tiny knitted baby booties. Announcing the pregnancy on Instagram, Kiara expressed her happiness and gratitude, writing, “Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all👼 Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude ♥️🙏🏻🧿."

The announcement quickly caught fans' attention, with several film industry colleagues and social media users flooding the comment section with loving and congratulatory messages for the couple.

About Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra