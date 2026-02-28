/Prakash Raj exits Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Prabhas' Spirit; latest poster sparks rumour

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, starring Prabhas, has been creating a buzz since its announcement, and now a fresh report claims that Prakash Raj is no longer a part of the much-anticipated film. This update comes after months of speculation, and fans believe that through the latest promotional materials, the makers are seemingly confirming his exit.

New poster creates doubt

The speculations around Prakash Raj's exit from the film were fueled after the makers shared the first-look poster of Vivek Oberoi’s character. While the caption of the poster featured the names of several key cast and crew members, Prakash Raj’s name was reportedly missing, leading to rumours that the actor has parted ways with the project.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Additionally, reports also claim that his social media tag, which was earlier present in the muhurtham photos shared during the film’s launch last November, is not visible in subsequent updates.

Also Read:

Netizens have also highlighted that several promotional posts since December have not tagged or mentioned him.

Past reports

Earlier this month, a report by OTTPlay suggested that Raj had walked away from Spirit after a disagreement, and the alleged fallout was the result of differences over the script.

However, the rumour at that time was dismissed by the actor. Taking to X, he wrote, "To all the toxic #Fakenews peddlers… On #Spirit the movie. We have not even started shooting for my scenes..and you WhatsApp factories speculate stories. Grow up and have a life."

However, the latest speculations are yet to be addressed by the makers as well as Raj.

Also Read:

Also Read:

Fresh rumours claim creative differences

According to a report by HT, a source revealed that Prakash Raj is no longer a part of Spirit. However, the makers have not issued an official statement.

Several unverified reports also claim that the disagreement may have extended beyond creative differences. Neither the actor nor the makers have addressed these claims.

Also Read:

About Spirit

The team recently released the first look poster of Vivek Oberoi in a striking avatar. Smoking a cigar and dressed in a purple velvet robe, he can be seen holding a sword while resting one foot on a couch. The cast also features Triptii Dimri as the female lead alongside Prabhas, Oberoi, and Aishwarya Desai.