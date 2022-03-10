Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan's 'OM - The Battle Within' to release on July 1

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi starrer 'Om: The Battle Within' is finally set to release in theatres this July.

Producers Zee Studios, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan have officially announced the release date of the film. The film will see Aditya and Sanjana collaborate as a lead pair for the first time.

A Paper Doll Entertainment Production, produced by Zee Studios, Shaira Khan and Ahmed Khan, 'OM -The Battle Within' is directed by Kapil Verma.