Sharmaji Namkeen: Rishi Kapoor's last ever film to release on OTT on this date

Veteran Hindi films actor Rishi Kapoor died at the age of 67 in April 2020 after a long battle with cancer. His last ever film ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ now has a release date as fans wait to see the Bollywood star shine on the screen for one last time.

The film will have an OTT premiere on March 31.

Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, the film will release on Amazon Prime Video with makers calling it a "relatable and heartwarming story of self-realisation and discovery".

The film follows the life of a recently retired man who discovers his passion for cooking after joining a riotous women's kitty circle. 'Sharmaji Namkeen' also features Juhi Chawla.

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment said, "'Sharmaji Namkeen' is a slice-of-life story of an ordinary man and his extraordinary pursuit to find a new meaning in life. We are humbled and thankful to work with the legendary actor, the late Rishi Kapoor, for this epic family entertainer, which remains his last onscreen portrayal. The movie is our tribute to his commanding stardom and charm."

The movie, although slated for earlier release, paused production when Rishi Kapoor’s health deteriorated. The film was resumed when Paresh Rawal was roped in to complete the remaining portions of the film. This is the first time when two actors will play the same character in one movie. As for what treatment the film has because of that, awaits to be seen.