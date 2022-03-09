Watch 'Jalsa' trailer: Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah star in a crime-thriller

Trailer of Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah starrer ‘Jalsa’ is finally out.

Helmed by Suresh Triveni, Jalsa also stars Manav Kaul and Mohammed Iqbal Khan in pivotal roles. In the film, Vidya plays the role of a journalist, while Shefali is the mother of a victim, fighting for her daughter's justice.

In the trailer, Vidya's character is strong, a woman who wears her heart on sleeves to voice her opinion. As the trailer continues, she stands in solidarity with her house help, Shefali, whose daughter died in a road accident.

The film will stream on Amazon Prime Video on March 18.

Watch the trailer here:

Bankrolled by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment, the film also features Rohini Hattangadi, Surya Kasibhatla, Kashish Rizwan, Shafeen Patel, Vidhatri Bandi, Ghanshyam Lalsa, Shrikant Mohan Yadav and Junaid Khan.