Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Mission Majnu' gets release date

Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna starrer ‘Mission Majnu’ has a new release date. Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP and Guilty By Association’s film will hit theatres on June 10.

Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, the film is an espionage thriller that is set in the 1970s. Sidharth plays the role of a RAW agent who leads a covert operation in Pakistan. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of south star Rashmika Mandanna.

This will be the first time when we will see Sidharth and Rashmika pair up in a film together. Rashmika was last seen in Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’ that became a massive success.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP) Amar Butala and Garima Mehta (Guilty By Association Media), the film is written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora, and Sumit Batheja.