What's coming up? Karan Johar announces new project, asks netizens to guess the cast and the movie

What's cooking!? On Sunday, director Karan Johar announced his new film, but without the title, actor, or any other major details. However, the one thing that the director has revealed is that the film is ready and will be gracing the theatre screen soon.



Starting major guessing game on Instagram, Karan shared a long post that had a bunch of hints, and now it's netizens' job to find out the details about the movie.



In the post, the acclaimed Bollywood director hinted that the movie had a South Indian superstar who had recently delivered a pan-India hit. The movie also has an actress who has been around in the industry for a while.

The last hint of the movie was that it will mark the debut of a new star who comes from a filmy background, as the director mentioned the word nepotism in the statement.



The post reads, ''This is not a film announcement!!!



But it can be..with your help!! We have been shooting this intriguing film for the past year and kept it under wraps because not revealing key aspects of the movie event to the crew was a decision the debut director took.

So here are the broad hints:



A) A superstar from the south who has just delivered a pan-India juggernaut.



B) A massively loved actress who continues to awe us with her emotional energy on celluloid.

C) A legacy debut who is working tirelessly to find his spot in the sunshine of exceptional talent and combatting the obsession with the N word! But keeping his head down and just working!

The film is ready and we will be releasing it soon! Any guesses? If you guess the title and all other details correctly- we would love to invite you to watch a glimpse of the film! With love, Team (Film Title).'' View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) × As per the post, the movie has been helmed by a debut director and is ready to hit screens soon.

Soon after Karan started the guessing game, netizens quickly shared their insights. After scrolling through the comment section of the post, the name of the movie that emerged was Sharzameen. The project will mark the debut of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim, and the film has been in the headlines for a while now.

Moreover, when it comes to South Indian actor who is one of the cast members, netizens had plenty of options like Dhanush, who recently starred in Captain Miller, Teja Sajja for HanuMan or even Mohonlal for Guntur Kaaram. But the name that most of Karan's followers took was of South Indian stars Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, who have recently starred in the blockbuster Salaar.

In addition, Kajol's name was the top guess when it came to guessing the actress' name. Kajol and Karan have worked on many acclaimed projects together such as My Name Is Khan, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. However, Kajol and Karan had a fallout and were not on talking terms for almost two years. Nevertheless, everything is good between them now.

In August 2023, the news of Karan collaborating with Kajol for his new project came out. However, there is no official confirmation of this.







One user wrote, ''Prithviraj, Kajol, Ibrahim Ali Khan. Not sure about the movie title.''



''Kajol in Dharma film after a long time'' wrote another user.



''Prabhas or Prithviraj with Kajol and Ibrahim Ali Kham??''