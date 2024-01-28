Akshay Kumar, Boney Kapoor among final four bidders for development of Noida Film City

The race to become the developer for the International Film City near the upcoming Noida Airport has narrowed down to four bidders, with T-Series, companies backed by Akshay Kumar, Boney Kapoor, and filmmaker K C Bokadia making it to the final round.

Super Cassettes Industries Private Limited (T-Series), Supersonic Technobuild Private Limited (Maddock Films, Cape of Good Films LLP, and others), Bayview Projects LLP (backed by Boney Kapoor and others), and 4 Lions Films Private Limited (backed by filmmaker K C Bokadia and others) presented their proposals to officials of the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday.

The high-profile event, chaired by UP Industrial and Infrastructure Development Commissioner Manoj Kumar Singh, saw virtual participation from Akshay Kumar, part of Supersonic Technobuild, and physical presence from Boney Kapoor, associated with Bayview Projects, among others.

"All four bidders have qualified on technical grounds, and now, the financial bid for the International Film City concessionaire or developer will be opened on January 30 at 2.30 pm," said project's OSD Shailendra Bhatia.

The greenfield project, envisioned on a public-private partnership (PPP) model, will be awarded to the company offering the highest revenue share to the state government. After the financial bid is opened, the selected concessionaire's proposal will be sent to the state government for approval. Once approved, land will be allotted, and construction will commence.