Singapore jeweller opens up about designing Brunei Princess Anisha Rosnah's tiara for her royal wedding

Singaporean jewellery designer Roslind Ng achieved a career milestone by crafting the exquisite tiara worn by Princess Anisha Rosnah during her grand wedding to Prince Abdul Mateen of Brunei. The 10-day celebration, commencing on January 7, unfolded in a spectacle of royal banquets, a court of musicians, and a guest list adorned with stars. The union of Princess Anisha and Prince Abdul Mateen, one of Asia's most eligible bachelors, captivated the world's attention.

For Ng, the creative director of Flower Diamond in Singapore, the journey to create this iconic tiara was an arduous yet immensely rewarding experience. "It's a once-in-a-lifetime, and we won't be making crowns like these very often. There will not be a second piece so soon," Ng shared with SCMP, highlighting the rarity and uniqueness of the creation. The 53-year-old designer devoted eight painstaking months to conceptualising designs and sourcing the stones for the tiara.

The dazzling tiara, constructed entirely from 18-karat gold, featured a mesmerising array of 838 diamonds. Among them were 38 square-shaped, 14 oval-shaped, 19 pear-shaped, and a staggering 767 round brilliant-cut diamonds, culminating in a stunning 132-carat masterpiece. Ng's meticulous attention to detail and dedication to the craft was evident in the final creation, which made its first appearance at Princess Azemah Bolkiah's wedding.

The creative process involved presenting three carefully crafted designs to Princess Azemah Bolkiah, who envisioned a tiara that was "modern, but with a classic look," accentuating the prominence of the larger diamonds. Princess Azemah was captivated by a design that embodied simplicity and classic elegance, with larger diamonds appearing to float – a choice that resonated with both her and Princess Anisha.

Ng and her team at Flower Diamond had been entrusted with numerous commissions from the Brunei royal family over more than two decades, producing an array of jewellery pieces. Belinda Chua, the managing director of Flower Diamond, emphasised the significance of the long-standing relationship and trust established with the royal family. "Roslind has designed many things for the family, and Prince Mateen’s mother could trust that she could deliver," Chua told SCMP.