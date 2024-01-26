King Charles wishes India on its 75th Republic Day: Confident that our ties will continue to flourish

Britain's King Charles on Friday congratulated the people of India on its 75th Republic Day The king said he looks forward to the UK and India working together to tackle the world's most pressing challenges.



In a message to President Droupadi Murmu, the British monarch said he cherishes the “close bond” shared between the two countries and added, “I am confident that our ties will continue to flourish in this very special seventy-fifth anniversary year of the Commonwealth - a fitting reminder of the enduring values and aspirations that unite us.”



Incidentally, King Charles is the same age as the Indian Republic. It was on January 26, 1950, that the Constitution of India came into force replacing the Government of India Act 1935, a legacy of the British Raj from the colonial times.



Congratulating India for a successful G20 summit last year, King Charles III said, “I look forward to our countries continuing to work together to tackle the world's most pressing global challenges.” The UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had attended the event in New Delhi last year.



The King also said he looks forward to all Commonwealth members coming together in Samoa later in the year. The King's message was posted by the British High Commission in India on its official X handle said.

A message from His Majesty The King on India’s Republic Day: pic.twitter.com/Y3PB5DVk6x — UK in India🇬🇧🇮🇳 (@UKinIndia) January 26, 2024 ×

King Charles' message to President Murmu came on the same day when he was admitted to a hospital for treatment for an enlarged prostate.