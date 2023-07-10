ugc_banner

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan, in his action avatar, is the showstopper in Jawan prevue

MumbaiUpdated: Jul 10, 2023, 04:57 PM IST

Jawan features Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. Photograph:(Instagram)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan's teaser is out and the king stole all the limelight.

After the massive success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is back with his next, Jawan. The makers released the preview of the Shah Rukh and Nayanthara-starrer on Monday, and it created a stir on social media almost instantly. The Atlee directorial also stars South star Vijay Sethupathi in a prominent role. The Jawan Prevue has established that Deepika Padukone will also be seen in a special cameo.

King Khan shared the teaser on his social media accounts in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The action-packed Jawan Prevue has taken Twitter by storm as the users couldn't stop talking about the King's various looks in the film.

Watch Jawan Prevue here!

The action-packed Jawan Prevue starts with Shah Rukh’s voiceover, "I don't know who I am, I don't have any intentions. Ask yourself whether I am a virtue or a sin because I am also you." In the preview, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayantara, and Deepika Padukone are also seen performing action sequences. The action sequences look promising while Shah Rukh Khan's different avatars stole the show. Watch the Jawan Prevue here: 

Jawan prevue: Shah Rukh Khan is here to shock and awe in Atlee's mass actioner

×

Jawan Prevue Twitter Reactions

The Jawan Prevue started trending on Twitter, the minute it was out. SRK fans can’t contain their excitement over the actor’s second appearance of the year. A Twitter user took snapshots of Jawan Prevue and wrote, "They postponed Jawan to give Bollywood its cleanest VFX, Action Blocks, Top notch Color Grading, and Cinematography. Shah Rukh Khan taking it to the Next Level! No one can beat Red Chillies Entertainment in this department. Massss! #JawanPrevue #JawanTrailer."

trending now

trending now

Another user wrote that he feels after Jawan’s release, Atlee will become one of the most wanted Pan-Indian directors in the league of SS Rajamouli, Prashanth Neel, and Shankar. Some other Twitter reactions are given below:

×
×

 

×

 

×

Jawan trailer will be released in theatres along with Tom Cruise's film Mission Impossible: The Reckoning Ray. Produced by Gauri Khan, Jawan was earlier scheduled to release on June 2 this year. However, later its release date was extended and now the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer will hit the theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

recommended stories

recommended stories

RELATED

Zeenat Aman makes a statement with her 50th Instagram post: Life isn't black and white, it's grey!

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan reveals why there's no CGI in the movie

Royalty arrives! Kim Kardashian steals the spotlight at Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda 2023 show