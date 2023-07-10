Watch: Shah Rukh Khan, in his action avatar, is the showstopper in Jawan prevue
Story highlights
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan's teaser is out and the king stole all the limelight.
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan's teaser is out and the king stole all the limelight.
After the massive success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is back with his next, Jawan. The makers released the preview of the Shah Rukh and Nayanthara-starrer on Monday, and it created a stir on social media almost instantly. The Atlee directorial also stars South star Vijay Sethupathi in a prominent role. The Jawan Prevue has established that Deepika Padukone will also be seen in a special cameo.
King Khan shared the teaser on his social media accounts in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The action-packed Jawan Prevue has taken Twitter by storm as the users couldn't stop talking about the King's various looks in the film.
Watch Jawan Prevue here!
The action-packed Jawan Prevue starts with Shah Rukh’s voiceover, "I don't know who I am, I don't have any intentions. Ask yourself whether I am a virtue or a sin because I am also you." In the preview, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayantara, and Deepika Padukone are also seen performing action sequences. The action sequences look promising while Shah Rukh Khan's different avatars stole the show. Watch the Jawan Prevue here:
Jawan prevue: Shah Rukh Khan is here to shock and awe in Atlee's mass actioner
Jawan Prevue Twitter Reactions
The Jawan Prevue started trending on Twitter, the minute it was out. SRK fans can’t contain their excitement over the actor’s second appearance of the year. A Twitter user took snapshots of Jawan Prevue and wrote, "They postponed Jawan to give Bollywood its cleanest VFX, Action Blocks, Top notch Color Grading, and Cinematography. Shah Rukh Khan taking it to the Next Level! No one can beat Red Chillies Entertainment in this department. Massss! #JawanPrevue #JawanTrailer."
trending now
trending now
Another user wrote that he feels after Jawan’s release, Atlee will become one of the most wanted Pan-Indian directors in the league of SS Rajamouli, Prashanth Neel, and Shankar. Some other Twitter reactions are given below:
It’s his year! Pipe down 🔥— ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) July 10, 2023
The #JawanPreveu packs such a solid punch. Still keeps you intrigued about the plot & provides enough for the spectacle it promises to be!
Let’s GO #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 pic.twitter.com/3XWv8pOcZq
#JawanPrevue On repeats— Saddy (@king_sadashiva) July 10, 2023
Full fan stuff icharu thanks boys @Atlee_dir @anirudhofficial
pic.twitter.com/pLrT433d7T
BOOM💥💥. Brace yourself to witness jaw-dropping stunts, heart pounding explosions and high-octane action sequences unlike anything you've experienced before.— अपना Bollywood🎥 (@Apna_Bollywood) July 10, 2023
Every moment will leave you begging for more.
Already a BLOCKBUSTER... #JawanPrevue #SRK𓃵 pic.twitter.com/M4sKHlmy0S
This part of the trailer 🤣🤣 #JawanPrevuepic.twitter.com/Jll981m334— Tweeting Quarantino (@rohitadhikari92) July 10, 2023
Jawan trailer will be released in theatres along with Tom Cruise's film Mission Impossible: The Reckoning Ray. Produced by Gauri Khan, Jawan was earlier scheduled to release on June 2 this year. However, later its release date was extended and now the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer will hit the theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.