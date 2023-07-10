Watch: Shah Rukh Khan, in his action avatar, is the showstopper in Jawan prevue

After the massive success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is back with his next, Jawan. The makers released the preview of the Shah Rukh and Nayanthara-starrer on Monday, and it created a stir on social media almost instantly. The Atlee directorial also stars South star Vijay Sethupathi in a prominent role. The Jawan Prevue has established that Deepika Padukone will also be seen in a special cameo.

King Khan shared the teaser on his social media accounts in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The action-packed Jawan Prevue has taken Twitter by storm as the users couldn't stop talking about the King's various looks in the film. Watch Jawan Prevue here! The action-packed Jawan Prevue starts with Shah Rukh’s voiceover, "I don't know who I am, I don't have any intentions. Ask yourself whether I am a virtue or a sin because I am also you." In the preview, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayantara, and Deepika Padukone are also seen performing action sequences. The action sequences look promising while Shah Rukh Khan's different avatars stole the show. Watch the Jawan Prevue here: