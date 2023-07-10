Karan Johar announces his next with Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri; deets inside

Director-producer Karan Johar is making headlines these days for his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Recently, the trailer of this film was released and well received by the audience. Although it is also being called a mashup of Karan Johar's previous films amid these debates, the filmmaker has announced another project. The yet-to-be-titled film will star Vicky Kaushal. Bulbul fame actor Tripti Dimri will share the screen space with Vicky for the first time. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) × Why the film is special for Karan Johar On Sunday, Karan Johar posted about his next film on Instagram. The filmmaker said that this untitled film is exceptionally close to his heart for various reasons. Firstly, Amritpal Singh Bindra, who is the producer of this film is no less than family for Karan Johar. “He has not only grown to be such a force of content and talent but I’m proud of how he has created a company of warmth and creativity. A company that puts goodwill over any commerciality,” Karan wrote about Bindra.

Karan wrote that he was excited to collaborate with Anand Tiwari for the untitled next as is the funniest guy in town with a golden heart. “His film reflects both in absolute abundance,” Karan wrote about Tiwari. Powerhouse of actors The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director wrote that he was thrilled to collaborate with Vicky Kaushal whom he not only admires immensely as an artist but also as a human being of dignity and strength. Karan also mentioned that he can’t wait to direct him one day again after Lust Stories. Actor-singer Ammy Virk will also be seen in the film. “He is a powerhouse of energy and artistry in equal measure! Love him and his sheer aura and vibe,” Karan wrote about Virk.

The director said that his darling Tripti Dimri is in a commercial avatar for the first time. He further wrote that Tripti’s gorgeousness and presence have enhanced her every beat in the film as she is so solid in what she does.