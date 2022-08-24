'Vikram Vedha' teaser: It's a battle between Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan

Vikram Vedha Photograph:( Twitter )
After months of teasing fans with stills from the film, the makers of 'Vikram Vedha' shared the teaser of the film on Wednesday on social media.
The action-packed teaser features the two leads- Hrithik Roshan as Vedha and Saif Ali Khan as Vikram.
The 1-minute 46 seconds long visual teaser from the film gives a sneak peek into the world of 'Vikram Vedha'. The teaser is packed with whistle-worthy dialogues, large-scale action sequences and emotional drama backed with very catchy background music.
Vikram Vedha is an action-thriller written & directed by Pushkar-Gayatri. It is a remake of Tamil hit by the same name. The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster called Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities. The film also stars Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf in key roles.
Watch the teaser of 'Vikram Vedha' here:
'Vikram Vedha' is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar & Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar & S Sashikanth.'Vikram Vedha' will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.