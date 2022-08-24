'Vikram Vedha' teaser: It's a battle between Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan

After months of teasing fans with stills from the film, the makers of 'Vikram Vedha' shared the teaser of the film on Wednesday on social media.

The action-packed teaser features the two leads- Hrithik Roshan as Vedha and Saif Ali Khan as Vikram.

The 1-minute 46 seconds long visual teaser from the film gives a sneak peek into the world of 'Vikram Vedha'. The teaser is packed with whistle-worthy dialogues, large-scale action sequences and emotional drama backed with very catchy background music.

Vikram Vedha is an action-thriller written & directed by Pushkar-Gayatri. It is a remake of Tamil hit by the same name. The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster called Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities. The film also stars Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf in key roles.

Watch the teaser of 'Vikram Vedha' here:

'Vikram Vedha' is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar & Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar & S Sashikanth.'Vikram Vedha' will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.