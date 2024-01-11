Video | Shah Rukh Khan is ready to dance on the top of an airplane if Mani Ratnam says 'yes' to do a film

Shah Rukh Khan had a fabulous 2023 and is currently basking in the success of his three films, Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. Recently, Khan attended an award show, where the actor got into a fun banter with director Mani Ratnam.

At the award show of CNN News18, the host asked Khan whether he wanted to make a pitch to Mani Ratnam, who was sitting in the audience.

Khan has earlier worked with the ace filmmaker in his 1998 film Dil Se. Replying to the host, Khan said, "It's all come out in the open now. I'm requesting you, I'm begging you and I'm telling you every time to do a film with me.''

''I swear, this time, I'll dance on top of the plane for ''Chaiyya Chaiyya'' if you tell me," SRK said, referencing the iconic song ''Chaiyya Chaiyya'', in which, Khan danced on the top of a moving train. #ShahRukhKhan & #ManiRatnam conversation.... How cute & Funny😂♥️

Definitely this combo should consider doing one more film together 🤞pic.twitter.com/AyqTyyiock — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) January 11, 2024 × Mani, who was sitting in the audience, said that he was ready to collaborate only when Khan bought a plane.

Replying to this, SRK added, "Mani, let me just tell you, the way my films are doing. The plane is not far way."

"I'll bring it down to earth, don't worry," the director said.

At the award event, the actor also thanked all his fans for supporting him both in his career and in his personal life.

Saying that he had some bothersome moments in recent years, Khan said, ''The last four, five years have been a bit of a ride for me and my family. I am sure some of you also because of Covid and stuff. Most of my films flopped, a lot of specialists and analysts started writing my death-knell, some idiots did the same, which actually is the same thing, analysts and idiots. Not something that I really bother about." He said, "And then, at a personal level, a little bit of bothersome and unpleasant things also happened to say the least which made me learn a lesson that be quiet, be very quiet and work hard with dignity. When you think everything is good, and still know it in your heart when everything is good, suddenly out of nowhere, whoom, life may come and hit you."