FWICE appeals Indian filmmakers to not shoot in Maldives 

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has called for a boycott on shoots in the Maldives amid growing tensions between India and the island nation.



The film industry's workers union has condemned recent remarks on Indian PM Narendra Modi made by some ministers of the Maldives and appealed to its members to join the body in banning the nation.



In a statement, they urged filmmakers to opt for ‘similar locations in India.’



The official statement reads, “In view of the growing row between India and Maldives over the derogatory statement issued by three ministers of Maldives, the FWICE which is the oldest and largest Federal body of the workers, technicians and artists working in the media and entertainment industry, strongly condemns the most irresponsible and ridiculous remarks of the ministers of Maldives passed on globally respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. In solidarity with the nation and its wide culture, the members of the FWICE have decided to boycott Maldives for their shooting locations. Instead, the FWICE appeals its members to choose similar locations in India for their shooting purpose and contribute towards developing tourism in India.”

“All the producers in India and over the globe are hereby advised not to plan any shootings or production activities in Maldives. We all stand in strong support towards our Prime Minister and our Nation,” it concluded.



FWICE statement comes days after some prominent personalities from Maldives mocked India and its Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pitch to visit Indian islands.



PM Modi had recently visited the Lakshadweep Islands and posted pictures of him spending time on the beach and trying snorkeling as he promoted the island.



Celebs support Indian Islands



Soon after PM Modi's photos were shared on social media, several celebrities were also seen endorsing the Lakshadweep Islands. From Salman Khan to Akshay Kumar and Shraddha Kapoor, several took notice of the crystal blue waters of the Indian islands and posted about it.



For years, Maldives has been a favourite location for Indian celebrities to vacation. Almost all of Bollywood has at some point shared photos from their Maldives vacation on social media.