Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani's 'JugJugg Jeeyo' earns Rs 36 crores in the first three days of its release

Karan Johar's latest production 'JugJugg Jeeyo' has got a thumbs up from critics and fans alike. The film was released on Friday, June 24 across India and has been earning well at the box office. Directed by Raj Mehta, 'JugJugg Jeeyo' has reportedly collected Rs 36.93 crores in its first weekend. The film features an ensemble cast comprising of Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Manish Paul and Prajakta Koli.



The film's business has been brisk from the second day itself. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "“#JugJuggJeeyo fares very well in Weekend 1… Gains on Day 2 and 3 positive sign… Multiplexes fantastic, yield big revenue, while mass circuits bloom on Day 3… Needs to maintain a strong grip on Day 4… Fri 9.28 cr, Sat 12.55 cr, Sun 15.10 cr. Total: ₹ 36.93 cr. #India biz.”

The film has now registered the fourth-best opening among all the Hindi films that have been released in 2022.



Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' got the best opening day collection followed by Akshay Kumar's 'Samrat Prithviraj' and Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

A family entertainer, 'JugJugg Jeeyo' took a funny take on marriage and infidelity with the focus on two couples from different generations. Read the WION review of the film here



The film's team went all out in promoting the film across the country in weeks prior to the release. It will be interesting to see if 'JugJugg Jeeyo' is able to maintain the momentum at the box office and cross the Rs 50 crore mark in the next 2-3 days. The film was shot during the pandemic and the lockdown and took a while to release.