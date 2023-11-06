The Railway Men trailer: R Madhavan-starrer pays tribute to unsung heroes of 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy

Netflix has recently unveiled the gripping trailer for its upcoming series, The Railway Men, which promises to take viewers on an emotionally charged journey back in time to the heart-wrenching events of the Bhopal gas tragedy. Based on true stories, this four-episode series is set to be a compelling and poignant exploration of the brave individuals who valiantly fought to contain one of the worst industrial disasters in the history of India.

The ensemble cast features renowned actors R Madhavan, Babil Khan, Kay Kay Menon, and Divyenndu, who will bring real-life heroes and their heroic efforts to life on screen. The series, set to release on Netflix on November 18, is bound to leave a lasting impact on viewers.

The trailer opens with Kay Kay Menon's character, a ticket checker at the Bhopal railway station, and introduces Babil Khan, who joins the Railways as a new loco pilot, and Divyenndu as a personnel posted at the station. The initial scenes portray a picturesque and happy town before it is irrevocably scarred by the tragic gas leak at the Union Carbide power plant.

As the plant workers struggle to contain the crisis, the gas eventually escapes and spreads through the air after breaking through the ceiling. In one scene, a character is seen questioning the company's authorities about the gas, to which they respond with, "It's not lethal, sir. That's the company line." What follows is a catastrophic event that takes the lives of many residents of Bhopal and plunges the city into chaos.

Babil Khan's character rushes to the aid of those at the railway station, while Kay Kay Menon and Divyenndu defy all odds to save the citizens on the fateful night of December 2, 1984. R Madhavan plays the role of a determined Indian Railways officer who refuses to leave anyone behind, and Juhi Chawla portrays a politician. The series showcases how ordinary individuals came together to save lives during a harrowing time.

The Railway Men marks the directorial debut of Shiv Rawail, who shared his thoughts on the project, saying, "Directing this series has been a deeply emotional and rewarding journey. It's a story of the human spirit that needed to be told, to remind people of the power of resilience in the face of adversity. I am truly humbled and honoured to helm this series. To be able to execute my passion project under the able guidance of YRF Entertainment; to be able to work with talent like R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Juhi Chawla, Raghubir Yadav, Divyendu, Babil, and so many others in my very first outing as a director, and for this series to reach the global audience through Netflix is truly a dream come true," as quoted by The Hindustan Times.