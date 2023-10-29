The Ladykiller trailer out! Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar's whirlwind romance will give you goosebumps

Bollywood fans are in for a treat as Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar come together for the first time in the sizzling romantic thriller The Ladykiller. Directed by Ajay Bahl, the film is scheduled for release in cinemas on November 3, and the trailer has already created a buzz.

The movie's trailer paints a compelling picture of Arjun's character as an outsider visiting the picturesque landscapes of Uttarakhand. However, this isn't a repeat of his "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar" role. Arjun's character visits an old mansion, where he meets Bhumi's enigmatic character. The two engage in a passionate love affair, but as the story unfolds, Arjun's character begins to realise that not everything is as it seems.

Bhumi is seen in a more mysterious and complex role, and the sexual tension between the two characters is sure to remind audiences of Arjun's debut film, Ishaqzaade, where he starred opposite Parineeti Chopra.

Ajay Bahl's directorial venture, The Ladykiller, is described as the story of a small-town "playboy" who falls head over heels in love with a "self-destructive beauty." Their whirlwind romance takes unexpected twists and turns, creating a riveting narrative that is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and promises to deliver a captivating and thrilling cinematic experience.

Ajay Bahl, who also wrote the screenplay, is known for his previous work in films such as BA Pass (2012), Section 375 (2019), and the Taapsee Pannu-starrer thriller Blurr (2022). With a track record of thought-provoking and engaging storytelling, his direction in The Ladykiller is eagerly anticipated.

Arjun was last seen in Aasman Bhardwaj's directorial debut, the crime thriller Kuttey, earlier this year. Bhumi, on the other hand, recently appeared in Karan Boolani's sex comedy Thank You For Coming. In addition to The Ladykiller, Bhumi is set to star in Bhakshak and Meri Patni Ka Remake, where she reunites with Arjun Kapoor.

