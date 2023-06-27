Stree 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao kickstart shooting; drop pic from sets

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer, Stree, was well-received by the audience in 2018. Much to their delight, the makers of the horror-comedy film also announced its sequel in April. Now, Rajkummar and Shraddha have teased fans with a picture from the sets which certainly means the shooting of the much-awaited Stree 2 has kickstarted. The first installment of the film also featured Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles. Rajkummar Rao shares selfie with the 'Stree' Rajkummar Rao shared a picture of him posing with Shraddha on Instagram. Donning a pink suit and wearing light make-up, the actress slayed the character of the film. On the other hand, Rajkummar looked dashing in a black shirt. He could also be seen putting a finger on his lips.

Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, "Kya hoga jab phir se milenge Stree aur Purusha (What will happen when this man meets Stree?)" Commenting on his post, fans congratulated the actor duo on starting the shooting of Stree 2. A user wrote, "We are getting very excited to see you two together." Another said, "Can't wait to watch the film." View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao) × Stree 2 will release on this day Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 2 will be released on August 31, 2024, six years after the release of its inaugural film. Apart from Rajkummar and Shraddha, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana will also be seen reprising their roles. Senior actor Pankaj Tripathi has also been to the star cast of the film. Actors like Naveen Singh, and Aakash Dabhade will mark their presence in Stree 2. The film has been written by Niren Bhatt and is being directed by Amar Kaushik.

On the work front, Shraddha was last seen in the superhit film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar starring Ranbir Kapoor. The actress appeared on the silver screen after 3 years and won praise for her performance in Luv Ranjan’s directorial. Apart from Stree 2, she also has Adityam in her kitty. The film is scheduled to be released on September 15, 2023. Shraddha will also feature in Chaalbaaz In London.