ugc_banner

Satyaprem Ki Katha revamps global hit 'Pasoori' to 'Pasoori Nu', Twitter is not impressed

New DelhiEdited By: Shomini SenUpdated: Jun 26, 2023, 10:50 PM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

On Monday, the makers of the upcoming Bollywood film Satyaprem Ki Katha dropped a new version of the hit song, revamped as 'Pasoori Nu' which has not gone down well with most fans of the original hit song 'Pasoori'.

If you have been a fan of the global hit of 2022 'Pasoori', then this surely will make your heart and perhaps ears bleed. On Monday, the makers of the upcoming Bollywood film Satyaprem Ki Katha dropped a new version of the hit song, revamped as 'Pasoori Nu'. The film, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, is one of the most anticipated films of the season. The recreated version has been sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar. The special music video features the two leads- Aaryan and Advani. 

The video features Kartik romancing Kiara on a set and also shows glimpses of the film. There are moments where the two actors are seen sitting on a bench with the picturesque mountains of Kashmir in the background. 

While the original song was in Punjabi and Urdu, the reworked version is in Hindi. Ali Sethi has been given credit for the lyrics as well as the music along with Rochak Kohli.

Watch 'Pasoori Nu' from Satyaprem Ki Katha here: 



About 'Pasoori'

The original song, topped the charts and was one of the most streamed songs on Youtube globally last year. It was part of Pakistan's popular music show Coke Studio and was sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill. 

It was also the most-searched song on Google in 2022 and managed to transcend borders and became popular not just in India and Pakistan but beyond south-Asia. 

Fans reject 'Pasoori Nu'

The newly recreated Bollywood version has not gone down too well with most fans. Both in Pakistan and India, fans have slammed the film version of the song. One Pakistani fan tweeted, "What else can they (Bollywood) do??? Now they'll justify using a Punjabi song in a Gujarat-based movie." Satyaprem Ki Katha is set in Gujarat, a western state in India. 

×
×
×
×
×

About Satyaprem Ki Katha

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Sameer Vidwans, the romantic drama reunites Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani after their 2022 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Satyaprem Ki Katha will be released on June 29. The film was earlier titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha. However, after backlash, the film got renamed to its present title. The film is also Kiara Advani's first film post her wedding to actor Sidharth Malhotra last year. 


 

 

RELATED

No takers for The Kerala Story on OTT platforms, director claims film industry 'ganged up' against the film

Did Taylor Swift reject Meghan Markle's offer to feature in her podcast?

Shah Rukh Khan to feature in daughter Suhana’s debut theatrical film: Report

Topics