Satyaprem Ki Katha revamps global hit 'Pasoori' to 'Pasoori Nu', Twitter is not impressed

If you have been a fan of the global hit of 2022 'Pasoori', then this surely will make your heart and perhaps ears bleed. On Monday, the makers of the upcoming Bollywood film Satyaprem Ki Katha dropped a new version of the hit song, revamped as 'Pasoori Nu'. The film, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, is one of the most anticipated films of the season. The recreated version has been sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar. The special music video features the two leads- Aaryan and Advani. The video features Kartik romancing Kiara on a set and also shows glimpses of the film. There are moments where the two actors are seen sitting on a bench with the picturesque mountains of Kashmir in the background. While the original song was in Punjabi and Urdu, the reworked version is in Hindi. Ali Sethi has been given credit for the lyrics as well as the music along with Rochak Kohli.





About 'Pasoori'



The original song, topped the charts and was one of the most streamed songs on Youtube globally last year. It was part of Pakistan's popular music show Coke Studio and was sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill.



It was also the most-searched song on Google in 2022 and managed to transcend borders and became popular not just in India and Pakistan but beyond south-Asia.



Fans reject 'Pasoori Nu'



The newly recreated Bollywood version has not gone down too well with most fans. Both in Pakistan and India, fans have slammed the film version of the song. One Pakistani fan tweeted, "What else can they (Bollywood) do??? Now they'll justify using a Punjabi song in a Gujarat-based movie." Satyaprem Ki Katha is set in Gujarat, a western state in India.

I love Arijit singh but #pasoori belongs to Ali Sethi 😐😐 this new version dint work for me at all. Had to listen to the original again to detox. Why did we have to get another singer ??? — Stutee Ghosh (@rjstutee) June 26, 2023 ×

Ali Sethi's reaction to watching the Bollywood version of Pasoori: pic.twitter.com/SEKHjsQi9P — Shehzad Ghias Shaikh (@Shehzad89) June 26, 2023 ×

ALI SETHI WE ARE SORRY THERE IS NO REDEMPTION FOR THIS 😭😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/H8KzsVWPei — getfilmy (@get_filmy) June 25, 2023 ×

So Ali Sethi and Shae Gill can't perform in India because music can't flow across the borders when guns are firing but it's fully okay to buy rights to Pakistani songs and put them to commercial usage in Indian movies -while annihilating them. — Rajat Dutta (@RajatDutta13) June 26, 2023 ×

can never can never pic.twitter.com/1MO8VPfiU7 — muskan 🇵🇰 (@Musskey) June 26, 2023 ×

About Satyaprem Ki Katha



Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Sameer Vidwans, the romantic drama reunites Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani after their 2022 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.



Satyaprem Ki Katha will be released on June 29. The film was earlier titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha. However, after backlash, the film got renamed to its present title. The film is also Kiara Advani's first film post her wedding to actor Sidharth Malhotra last year.