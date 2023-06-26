No takers for The Kerala Story on OTT platforms, director claims film industry 'ganged up' against the film

The makers of the recent Indian film The Kerala Story are reportedly struggling to find an OTT buyer weeks after its release. The film was deemed controversial by many when it was released in May. The director of the film, Sudipto Sen, has now alleged that the film industry has ganged up against the film. According to reports, the makers have not received any favourable response from any OTT platform so far.



Controversy around The Kerala Story



Directed by Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story stirred controversy over its story but was a box office hit. The film courted several controversies though- from its take on ISIS and religious conversions in Kerala. States like West Bengal had initially banned the film while theatre owners in Tamil Nadu stopped playing it in cinema halls, citing the film posed a threat to law- and- order situation. The court had to ultimately pass an order to allow the screening of the film in these states and directed makers to add disclaimers.



Meanwhile, the film was made tax-free in BJP-ruled states such as Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Haryana.



No show on OTT?



In an interview with Rediff, Sen revealed that the makers haven’t got a suitable offer from any OTT platform for The Kerala Story.



He added that the makers are still waiting for a good deal from any of the main OTT platforms. But so far, they have not got any offer worth considering.



Sen further said, "Our box office success has irked many sections of the film industry. We have a feeling that a section of the entertainment industry has united to punish us for our success."



The film was released in theatres on May 5 and collected Rs 3 billion globally. The Kerala Story starred Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani.



