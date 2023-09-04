Stolen steals the show at Venice Film Festival: Varun, Kriti, Ali Fazal rave about Abhishek Banerjee's look

The first look of actor Abhishek Banerjee from his upcoming highly anticipated film Stolen has finally been unveiled. His first look is receiving immense praise from his Bollywood peers. In the first look image, Abhishek Banerjee can be seen posing wounded and battered with a swollen eye and scars on his face. An edge-of-the-seat thriller, the film has been making noise globally for being premiered at the prestigious Venice Film Festival 2023.

As Stolen made its way to the Venice Film Fest, the film received an emotional and heartwarming standing ovation at the event. It was soon after the grand premiere when the makers of the film unveiled the striking first look of Abhishek Banerjee from the film.

Soon after the first look dropped, social media has been abuzz with netizens and Bollywood celebs praising it. Actor Varun Dhawan took to Instagram and shared the first look while sending out love to Abhishek Banerjee and the film. He wrote, "My boyee stealing the show in Venice". Rajkummar Rao also showed his excitement for the film and wrote, "Can't wait for #Stolen. This looks brilliant".

Kriti Sanon shared a heartfelt note saying, "This is huge! And so damn cool! So proud of you Banerjee." Tara Sutaria too shared his look and wrote, "Congratulations my dearest Abhishek Banerjee Keep Shining! And to the whole team too."

Overwhelmed with the response the first look and the film received at the premiere, Stolen producer Gaurav Dhingra said, "I would like to thank Venice Film Festival's director Alberto Barbera and festival programmer Paolo Bertolin for selecting and honoring our film Stolen with so much love and compassion. It was a very emotional moment and that of complete joy. It's been an honor representing India and showcasing our film here. The amount of love that's being sent our way for the film and first look, our hearts are filled with gratitude. We can't wait to take it forward from here."

The film is directed by Karan Tejpal and produced by Gaurav Dhingra, who is the founder of Jungle Book Studio. It co-stars Shubham and Mia Maelzer in key roles.

