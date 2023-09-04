Teacher's Day special: Gurus with their now-famous proteges

This Teacher's Day, we curate stories to reveal how many well-known film and theatre actors met the right teacher at the right time and the profound impact this relationship had on their personal and professional journey:



Makarand Deshpande and Aahana Kumra:



The two have worked together for close to a decade on the immensely popular teleplay Sir Sir Sarla. The Makarand Deshpande directorial also has him playing the lead role of a beloved professor opposite Aahana Kumra who plays Sarla, a young woman who has deep feelings for him but is steered by him towards a safer choice. Aahana was able to inhabit this complex character because of the guidance she received from her mentor. She shares a very collaborative equation with Makarand and in various interviews, has referred to him as 'Mac sir' and as a giving director who wants his actors to experiment with their craft. She admires his unorthodox way of working and the fact that he allows her the freedom to make mistakes on stage and grow as an artist.



Rajkumar Rao and Hansal Mehta



Rajkummar Rao had a very humble beginning as an actor and is grateful to acclaimed director, writer, and producer Hansal Mehta who offered him meaty roles early in his career in films like Shahid, CityLights, Aligarh, and Omerta. In fact, Mehta has often shared with the media how during the making of Shahid, the producers were reluctant to cast Rajkummar Rao as the lead. However, the director stuck to his choice and cast Rao. He also shares frequent posts about his protege on Instagram including this emotional note, "They say that the birth of a child often changes one’s fortunes for the better. His entry into my office one hot afternoon changed my life. My son, my friend, my brother, my muse @rajkummar_rao." On his part, Rao praised Mehta during the promotions of Omerta for pushing him out of his comfort zone and inspiring him to reinvent himself with every role. The two are now thinking of doing a comedy together that will take the audience by surprise yet again.