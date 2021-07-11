South Indian actor and film critic Kathi Mahesh dies at 44, celebs pay tribute

Actor, director and film critic Kathi Mahesh, who had met with a road accident on June 26, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.



On that fateful day Mahesh was returning to Hyderabad from his home in Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh when his car rammed into a container truck near Nellore. He was receiving treatment at a local hospital in Nellore before being shifted to a private hospital in Chennai. The Andhra Pradesh government had contributed 17 lakh rupees for his treatment.



In 2016, Kathi Mahesh started his career as a short filmmaker and then shot to fame with his film reviews and was known for his sharp and controversial statements. He also made his acting debut in Sampoornesh Babu's ‘Hrudaya Kaleyam’. Mahesh had acted in films such as ‘Nene Raju Nene Mantri’ and ‘Amma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Biddalu’. He was last seen on screen in Ravi Teja's ‘Krack’.



According to reports, Mahesh’s last rites will be performed on Sunday. Celebrities and other dignitaries have expressed their grief over his death on social media:

Shocked & saddened to hear the news about the demise of #KathiMahesh garu. My deep condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace!

Om shanti 🙏 — Manoj Manchu🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) July 10, 2021

Shocked to hear that Kathi Mahesh gaaru passed away. From what I've seen, he always tried to encourage films with unique content through his reviews. Strength to his family and friends. — Nani (@NameisNani) July 10, 2021

The news of #KathiMahesh passing away comes as a shocker. May his family find strength in these tough times. — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) July 10, 2021

Spent a lot of time with #kathimahesh in the Big Boss House. Was a man of immense knowledge and interesting ideologies. Gone too soon. Deepest condolences to the family 🙏 — Aadarsh Balakrishna (@AadarshBKrishna) July 10, 2021