Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja announce son's name, share adorable pic in matching attires

The first photo of the adorable new member of the Kapoor-Ahuja family is finally here! Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have shared a frame-worthy snap of their newborn on Instagram. And, in the caption, they have revealed his name.

In a long note, Sonam wrote, "In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives. In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength. In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja."

Explaining the meaning of her son's name, she added, "In Hindu scriptures Vayu is one of the paanch tatvas. He is the deity of breath, the spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem and Madhav and He is the incredibly powerful lord of wind. Praana is Vayu, a guiding force of life and intelligence in the universe. All the deity's of Praana, Indra, Shiva and Kali relate to Vayu. He can breathe life into beings as easily as he can destroy evil. Vayu is said to be heroic, brave and mesmerisingly beautiful."

To conclude, she wrote, "Thank you for your continued wishes and blessings for Vayu and his family." Check out the post below.

The couple welcomed their son on August 20 this year. They announced the arrival of their firstborn with an adorable post that read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed. Sonam and Anand."

On the movie front, Sonam was last seen in the 2019 film 'The Zoya Factor'. She also made a guest appearance in 'AK vs AK'. Next, she will feature in 'Blind', alongside Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey.