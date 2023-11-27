Singer Gippy Grewal confirms gunshots near his Canada home, says, 'have no friendship with Salman'

Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal is speaking out after a violent attack near his Canada house. On Saturday, gunshots were fired near his house in the White Rock neighbourhood of Vancouver, Canada.

Hours after the shocking incident, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi took responsibility, threatening the singer over his close relationship with Salman Khan.

Confirming the firing, Grewal told CNN News 18, that he was still in shock and was unable to process what has happened. The gunshots were fired between 12:30 am to 1 am.

“This happened last night, around 12:30 am to 1 am. My house is in West Vancouver, the incident took place there. We cannot comprehend what has happened and why it has happened,” he said before adding, “When this incident happened, I was shocked because I have never faced any controversies before. I have no enmity with anyone so I couldn’t even think who could have been behind the attack.”

Speaking further, the singer said that he shares no friendship with Khan, and has only met him twice.

Saying that he met Salman during the trailer launch of Maujaan Hi Maujaan, Grewal told the news outlet, “The producer who backed the film (Maujaan Hi Maujaan) invited Salman to the trailer launch. I met him there. Before that, I met him on the sets of Bigg Boss. I have no friendship with Salman Khan and the anger of it is being taken out on me. For me, it is still shocking and I am unable to process what has happened to me.”

Soon after the shocking incident, a post allegedly from Lawrence Bishnoi was shared. In the threatening post, they wrote that the singer's close relationship with Salman Khan was the reason behind the attack.

''Your close connection with Brother Salman will not be able to save you or protect you. It’s time for your brother [Salman] to step up and defend you. This message is also for Salman, who is thinking that Dawood Ibrahim can save you,'' the statement reads.