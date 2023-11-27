Kantara 2 First Look: Rishab Shetty's captivating look will surely pique your curiosity

The first look at Kantara 2 is here, and it's sure to take your excitement to the next level. On Monday, the first captivating look of the prequel titled Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 was released.

Directed by Rishab Shetty, the movie will tell the origin story of the legend Panjurli Daiva. The teaser starts with the famous roar, showing Rishab's character Shiva standing in the middle of the jungle inside the fire circle. The frame cuts, and we see a man with a blood-soaked body standing in the dark caves, carrying a trishul in his hands. Soon, we got a close-up of his fiery face.

Written and directed by Shetty, the prequel is reportedly set in the time period of 301–400 AD. Who will always support kantara, like this tweet#KantaraChapter1 pic.twitter.com/ZMKerU6PHM — BRAMHACHARI 🐐 (@M332555) November 27, 2023 × Kantara was one of the surprising hits of the last year. Starring Shetty in the lead role, the movie captivated the audience from the first day of its release. Whether it was Shetty's performance or the unique and gripping storyline, the film was quick to garner attention and praise from movie buffs.

Soon after the film's blockbuster success, Shetty announced the prequel of the movie, revealing that what the audience had watched was actually the second part.

More details, like the release date and cast, have not been revealed yet.

"What you have seen is actually Part 2, Part 1 will come next year. The idea flashed into my mind while I was shooting for 'Kantara' because the history of 'Kantara' has more depth to it, and currently, if the writing part is concerned we are in the middle of digging into more details. As the research is still progressing, it would be very early to reveal details about the film,'' Rishab said at the celebratory event.

With record-breaking earnings, Kantara grossed around Rs 450 crore (Rs 4.5 billion) at the box office, becoming the second-highest-grossing Kannada film.