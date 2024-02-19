Sidharth Malhotra looks dapper in uniform: Yodha teaser out

Sidharth Malhotra is all guns blazing in the recently dropped teaser from his upcoming film Yodha where he gets to don the uniform once more.

Following his appearance in Rohit Shetty's cop-series Indian Police Force, Sidharth will be seen with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in Yodha. Directed by the dynamic duo Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, Yodha promises to bring to the audiences an adrenaline-pumping action film.

Sidharth will be seen wearing the uniform once again

In the teaser, viewers are treated to a glimpse of intense drama and adrenaline-fueled action sequences. The film is about a plane hijack, with Sidharth Malhotra stepping in to lead a rescue mission. Sharing the teaser on social media, Sidharth Malhotra expressed wrote in caption, “We’ve taken off! Gear up for the high-octane action on its way. #YodhaTeaser out now. #Yodha in cinemas March 15.”

The film was recently in the news as Sidharth was seen in an action pose in the poster from the film that Karan Johar shared with fans. Karan has been very excited for Yodha. In a statement earlier, he said, “A special film like Yodha deserves a historic moment, one that makes waves through time. It’s an out-and-out actioner. At the same time, it’s edgy, it’s slick, and most importantly, it’s infused with the right amount of drama and thrill. Sid perfectly embodies the demeanour of an action hero. With Yodha he has gone full throttle as the action hero of new India.”