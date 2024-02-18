Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: Shahid Kapoor's film crosses Rs 50 crore mark at the box office
Helmed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the movie revolves around Aaryan, a robotics engineer who falls in love with a robot played by Kriti Sanon, and finally marries her. Everything remains enjoyable until Shahid's character finds out that she's a robot. However, the chaos begins when he brings her home to his North Indian joint family with the hope of marrying her.
Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is earning decent numbers at the box office. Released on Feb 9, the movie has witnessed a huge jump in Valentine's week, and so far the movie has earned Rs 98.06 crore (Rs 980 million) worldwide.
As per Sachnilk, the movie has earned an estimated Rs 52.2 crore (Rs 522 million) in the domestic market. The movie had an overall 21.30 % Hindi occupancy on Saturday, Feb 17, 2024.
Maddock Films shared the numbers on X wrote, ''Your love is making this family entertainer triumph at the Box Office 😍✨.''
Your love is making this family entertainer triumph at the Box Office 😍✨— Maddockfilms (@MaddockFilms) February 18, 2024
Go watch this blend of romance, comedy, & family drama for complete entertainment!
Book your tickets now for #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya, running successfully in cinemas! 🎟
🔗 -… pic.twitter.com/bMyu2nocGd
The movie also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, and Anubha Fatehpuria, among others.
The film is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar have produced it.
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Review
WION's film critic Shomini Sen writes, ''Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya comes together in the last 20 minutes with an important message on whether it is ok to let machines take over the world in the near future. Sure, they are programmed in a way that they can do everything just like humans, but can AI ever replace humans and human emotions? The film highlights these questions well- even if the presentation is hugely dramatised and over the top.''
''Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is made with the usual tropes of a commercial Hindi family entertainer but it still raises a pertinent question on the viability of AI - which I liked. The frills around the plot may seem silly, overindulgent, and even outlandish - but it all comes together well in the end.''