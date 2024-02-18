Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: Shahid Kapoor's film crosses Rs 50 crore mark at the box office

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is earning decent numbers at the box office. Released on Feb 9, the movie has witnessed a huge jump in Valentine's week, and so far the movie has earned Rs 98.06 crore (Rs 980 million) worldwide.



As per Sachnilk, the movie has earned an estimated Rs 52.2 crore (Rs 522 million) in the domestic market. The movie had an overall 21.30 % Hindi occupancy on Saturday, Feb 17, 2024.

Maddock Films shared the numbers on X wrote, ''Your love is making this family entertainer triumph at the Box Office 😍✨.'' Your love is making this family entertainer triumph at the Box Office 😍✨



Helmed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the movie revolves around Aaryan, a robotics engineer who falls in love with a robot played by Kriti Sanon, and finally marries her. Everything remains enjoyable until Shahid's character finds out that she's a robot. However, the chaos begins when he brings her home to his North Indian joint family with the hope of marrying her.



The movie also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, and Anubha Fatehpuria, among others.

The film is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar have produced it.