Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani hire Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's security team for Goa wedding

Actress Rakul Preet Singh and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani are all set to exchange vows in a private ceremony in Goa on February 21. The couple, along with their families, arrived in Goa on Saturday ahead of their wedding festivities. They were accompanied by Yusuf Ibrahim, a renowned security personnel who has worked with top Bollywood celebrities.

Speaking to ETimes, Yusuf Ibrahim discussed the challenges of organising high-profile weddings, emphasising the importance of accurate planning and proper execution. He also highlighted the priority of maintaining secrecy and security for such events. Guests at the wedding will reportedly enjoy a free-hand experience with arrangements and protocols set to ensure their comfort.

"It is not tough if we plan it accurately and execute properly," he said.

Regarding arrangements and protocols for guests, Yusuf said, "They are invited guests with love and respect... so they have a free hand to do what they want to."

According to a report by News18, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have enforced a strict no-photo policy at their wedding. Guests are required to deposit their phones at security, and the couple intends to share official photographs post the ceremony to maintain their privacy.

Several prominent A-list actors, including Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Pandey, have been invited and confirmed their presence at the wedding. Pre-wedding celebrations began in Mumbai with a dhol night at Jackky's home, where Rakul Preet was seen in a stunning green ensemble. The couple also visited a temple in Mumbai on Saturday morning before heading to Goa.