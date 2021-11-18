Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani to star in Karan Johar's action franchise 'Yodha'

Karan Johar with his Dharma Productions will be making a foray into a new domain -- action franchise.

He took to social media to make the announcement of his first-ever action franchise film starring Siddharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna. The filmmaker also shared a teaser of the film.

He captioned it: "After conquering the peaks, I am proud to present Sidharth Malhotra back with power in the first of the action franchise by Dharma Productions - #Yodha. Directed by the dynamic duo - Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha. Landing in cinemas near you on 11th November, 2022."

This is the first time that the trio will be sharing the same frame. Sidharth will be seen romancing Disha in this film.

Karan Johar also shared posters of the film that is titled ‘Yodha’ as Sidharth Malhotra looks raw and edgy in the first look.

The film will be helmed by debutant directors Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre.

'Yodha' will release on November 11, 2022.