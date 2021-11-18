Nick Jonas opens up about his diabetes diagnosis at 13, Priyanka Chopra reacts

American singer Nick Jonas, now 29, was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at age of 13 and over the years, he has been a leading voice in raising awareness about the disease.



Marking the 16th anniversary of his diagnosis, Jonas got candid about managing diabetes and reminisced the memories of the day that left him ‘devastated, frightened’.

Sharing a lengthy note on his Instagram account, the singer wrote, ''Today resonates with me personally because it’s the 16th anniversary of my diagnosis. I was 13, playing shows with my brothers… And I knew in my gut that something wasn’t right, so I went to my parents and told them I needed to see the doctor.''

The crooner added, ''After going over my symptoms, my paediatrician informed me that I had type 1 diabetes. All the symptoms were in line with an undiagnosed type 1. I was devastated – frightened…Did this mean my dream of touring the world and playing our music had to end? But I was committed, just like I always have been, to not letting it slow me down. There are tough days but I have an incredible support system I can rely on to help me push through and not be hard on myself when I’m feeling low.''



In honour of National Diabetes Month, the singer has been recognizing diabetes heroes on his Instagram stories every day.

His emotional post got support from his fans, family and friends. Priyanka Chopra reacted to her husband's post with a heart-eye and clapping hands emoji.

Nick's father Paul Kevin Jonas also commented: "We will never forget that day. You inspire us all. Love you."



''Amazing nick thank you for your inspiring words. I got diagnosed with epilepsy last Wednesday and it was really scary so this really helped me thank you ❤️❤️,'' a fan wrote.