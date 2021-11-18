Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' to get postponed yet again?

Aamir Khan fans will have to wait a bit longer for his upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ as reports suggest that the makers have decided to postpone the film’s release.

The makers want a clean schedule of the screens before releasing the film and with many films already having announced its release dates for January and February, Laal Singh Chaddha team is planning to postpone the film to April or May 2022.

'Laal Singh Chaddha’ is currently slated for release on February 11, which will be followed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ the next week and then Ranveer Singh’s 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' will release on February 25.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an adaptation of Tom Hanks' 'Forrest Gump'. The film has a lot of elaborate war scenes that need extensive VFX work.

It is directed by Advait Chandan from a screenplay written by Eric Roth and Atul Kulkarni. ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is produced by Aamir Khan, Viacom18 and Paramount Pictures.