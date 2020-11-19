Shah Rukh, Salman to make cameo appearance in Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

For the first time in the history of Bollywood, the three Khans will be part of the same film. Aamir Khan's highly anticipated film 'Laal Singh Chadha' will have Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in cameo roles. This would be the first time in history that the three superstars would be part of the same film.



An official remake of 'Forrest Gump', 'Laal Singh Chaddha' will have SRK reprising his role of Raj from 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' and Salman Khan as Prem. The film shows the journey of a man through decades and in the 1990s decade Aamir will chance upon the era's budding stars SRK and Salman.



"The screenplay weaves in iconic moments from each decade and since we love our matinee idols, Chaddha's journey would be incomplete without certain top stars. So, during this journey of self-discovery, Aamir lands on the sets to meet Shah Rukh around the release of DDLJ and sharing his personal experiences, engages with the wonder world," a source close to the film told a daily recently.



Talking about Salman Khan's cameo in the film, the source said, "His Prem wooed the audience in the '90s, from 'Maine Pyar Kiya', 'Hum Aapke Hai Koun...!' to 'Hum Saath Saath Hai' and Aamir is keen to get Salman back as Prem in his social dramedy."



SRK has already shot for his scenes last month which were reportedly directed by Aamir himself.



The film is being directed by Advait Chandan and co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film will be releasing in 2021.