Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani Wedding Date & Venue: WATCH what actors said at Mission Majnu screening

The rumours of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding date are intensifying. Shershaah's co-stars frequently drop huge hints about their relationship and give fans couple goals. Kiara went to the screening of Sidharth's forthcoming film, Mission Majnu, last night. Nora Fatehi, Sajid Khan, and the other guests had come before Kiara Advani, but she stole the show. Sid-Kiara were preoccupied with appearing too well as the entire media was concentrating on them. Sidharth was present with her while he engaged in conversation with other visitors, and Kiara even gave him a happy embrace. This video alone demonstrates how much Kiara's presence means to Sidharth.

One of the photographers teased Kiara about Sidharth Malhotra's rumoured wedding date as they posed for the media. When Pap said, "madam February 6," Advani chuckled and moved on to greet the other visitors. Sidharth Malhotra became 38 years old two days ago. Kiara Advani sent him a beautiful photo of a gorgeous area to celebrate his special day. The couple can be seen gazing into each other's eyes in the picture against a backdrop of a stunning scenic view.

Check video here: https://www.instagram.com/p/Cnhx2oVDTOY/

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Wedding Date

According to a number of media outlets, Kiara and Sidharth will get married in February of this year. The couple is expected to wed on February 6. They have pre-wedding events scheduled for February 4 and 5, respectively.

Venue for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding

The Jaisalmer Palace Hotel in Rajasthan is rumoured to have been chosen by the two stars as their wedding venue.

On his birthday, while sharing a photo, Kiara wrote, "Whatcha lookin at birthday boy" and added a cake, monkey, confetti, and eyes filled with heart emoji. The birthday boy is seen wearing a camouflaged-printed cap with a black jacket, while the actress is seen wearing a green cap. Ananya Panday took to the comments section and wrote, "I think I took this picture cuties!!!!".