Stree 2: Rajkummar Rao drops announcement video, confirms filming commencement

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao - the dynamic duo - are teaming up once again for the highly-anticipated sequel to Stree. The film's makers recently unveiled an announcement video, revealing the release date and confirming that filming of the project has begun.

Shraddha Kapoor also took to social media to share the video, expressing her enthusiasm. In her caption, she wrote, "Ek baar phir चंदेरी में फैला aatank! स्त्री २ filming begins! Aa rahi hai woh- August 2024!" The video begins with the iconic dialogue from the first film, 'O Stree Kal Aana,' written on a wall. It then transitions to 'O Stree Raksha Karna'. Alongside Shraddha and Rajkummar, the sequel will feature the talented Aparshakti Khurrana and the versatile Pankaj Tripathi. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor) × Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of Stree 2 and have flooded social media with their excitement. One fan commented, "Aao milte h chanderi mein" (Let's meet in Chanderi) while another person eagerly wrote, "O Stree jaldi ana" (O Stree, come quickly). Even Bhumi Pednekar couldn't contain her excitement and commented, "Caaaasaant wait guys" on Rajkummar Rao's video.

The highly-anticipated sequel will be helmed by director Amar Kaushik, who was also in the first film. The music of both Stree and Bhediya received tremendous praise, and the talented duo Sachin-Jigar will be returning to compose the music for Stree 2.