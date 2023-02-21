Shehzada box office: Kartik Aaryan's film crumbles before Ant-Man 3

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's Indian action film Shehzada crumbled before the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The film barely managed to cross the Rs 20 crore mark ($2.4 million) in its opening weekend. Quantumania, in comparison, crossed the Rs 25 crore ($3.02 million) mark. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Rajpal Yadav, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar. Quantamania stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne, alongside Jonathan Majors, Kathryn Newton, David Dastmalchian, Katy O'Brian, William Jackson Harper, Bill Murray, Michelle Pfeiffer, Corey Stoll, and Michael Douglas.

Both films were affected by mixed reviews, though Quantumania has already crossed the $350 million mark worldwide. Its current haul stands at $359 million, as per Box Office Mojo.

WION's Pragati Awasthi gave Shehzada a mixed review. She wrote, "Despite presenting the remake as it is, Dhawan did a little tweaking with the plot. The narrative of the film is simple and runs smoothly mostly. Sometimes in between, the film goes haywire with some illogical and unnecessary story points, fight sequences, and dialogues. There are portions which slacken the pace of the film but ultimately Dhawan manages to get the attention of the audience back with humour, peppy songs, Kartik's swag, charm, and action sequences.

Quantamania was given a negative review by WION. It read, "Everything that is good about Quantumania is due to the actors doing their very best considering the material they are saddled with and talented VFX artists making the film visually pretty if nothing else. I dared to imagine what the movie would have been like if not for Rudd, Jonathan Majors, and others in the cast... and I would not want to live in that timeline. This is bad enough. The script tries to instill a little goofiness à la Thor: Ragnarok, but it too feels forced, like it was just a half-hearted attempt to fit the movie in the mould of the 'delightfully deranged' side of MCU."

