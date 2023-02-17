Shehzada movie review: Kartik Aaryan starrer is entertaining but with the flaws

Shehzada movie review: This week's big Bollywood release is Shehzada which has been helmed by Rohit Dhawan who is the son of veteran filmmaker David Dhawan. Many would recall that David Dhawan ruled the 1990s box office with comedy films. They may have been bashed by critics but won the hearts of the audience. It seems with Shehzada, Rohit Dhawan is trying to follow in his father's footsteps.



After ruling the 2022 box office with his superhit film, the comedy-horror 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Kartik Aaryan is back on the screens in Shehzada which is a comedy-drama. The film again presents Aaryan in a young dashing way. The film has plenty of comedy and drama which provides for a good laugh, but, does this film really leave an impact with its comedy or is it just another passable film? Let's decode.

What's the film all about?

An official Hindi remake of the superhit 2022 Telugu film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo,' starring Allu Arjun, Shehzada starts from the hospital, where two boys are born on the same day: one in the general ward, the son of Valmiki (Paresh Rawal), and another one, into the family of a millionaire. Valmiki exchanges the babies and walks home with his boss's son in the hopes of giving his son the life of a prince, a Shehzada. The story then takes a leap of 25 years, where the boys are all grown up now. Bantu, played by Kartik, is a law graduate; he's smart, and as we know the truth, he has the qualities of his noble family and that of his biological father Randeep. How Bantu finds out the truth about his biological family forms the rest of the story.

Despite presenting the remake as it is, Dhawan did a little tweaking with the plot. The narrative of the film is simple and runs smoothly mostly. Sometimes in between, the film goes haywire with some illogical and unnecessary story points, fight sequences, and dialogues. There are portions which slacken the pace of the film but ultimately Dhawan manages to get the attention of the audience back with humour, peppy songs, Kartik's swag, charm, and action sequences.

The cast is fantastic, and their performance will impress you. But the makers have not given them enough screen time to anyone else other than Kartik. The film's leading lady Kriti Sanon is barely there. Kartik and Kriti Sanon are back on screen after 'Luka Chuppi,' but it was a little disappointing to see how her screen time was not adequate. It seems Kriti was only in the film to add glamour and nothing else.

Sachin Khedekar, who was part of the original film, reprises the role of a businessman with ease. Paresh Rawal has given a phenomenal performance. Manisha Koirala and Ronit Roy, who are playing Kartik's biological parents are a delight to watch.

Kartik has yet again proved his mark as a good performer; his comic timing is perfect, but sometimes onscreen, he's a little over-dramatic.