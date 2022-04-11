Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' pushed again; find out new release date inside

Bad news for Shahid Kapoor fans as they would have to wait a bit longer for his upcoming film ‘Jersey’ that was originally scheduled for April 14.

The film will now hit theatres on April 22.

Announcing the changed date, film producer Aman Gill, “As a team, we have put our blood sweat and tears into Jersey and would like our beloved film to reach all of you in the widest possible way. Jersey will now release on 22nd April.”

The film starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur is looking for a solo release and thus had to postpone as it was clashing with ‘K.G.F’ sequel.

The sports film is a remake of Nani’s film with the same name. The film has been postponed multiple times. It was earlier set for a December 2021 release but since theatres shuttered down owing to the pandemic, the makers shifted the release date.

Jersey stars Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur, and Ronit Kamra. It is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and is presented by Allu Arvind. It is produced by Dil Raju, S. Naga Vamsi & Aman Gill.

