Blast from the past: When Rekha and Imran Khan loved each other 'passionately'

After days of confusion, finally, Imran Khan lost his Prime Miniter seat in the historic no-confidence motion in the early hours of April 10, 2022. Crisis in Pakistan's politics and Imran Khan has become the talk of the world, amid all this, netizens have come up with something that will surely shock you.



We all are aware of Imran's past, and how he has always been in the headlines for his short love affairs during his young days. Known as a playboy - who used to chase young models and loved to enjoy the company of many popular divas - but still, will you believe that once he almost got married to a Bollywood superstar Rekha.

The post that is doing rounds on the internet is a newspaper print from the year 1985 and is all about cricketer-turned-politician Khan and his serious love affair with Rekha.



The archival piece is reportedly from the Star newspaper and is about Khan and his rumoured affair with the yesteryear actress. The article with the headline, ''Rekha Imran to wed, his inswing perfected,'' claims that Khan spent almost a month in Bombay (Mumbai), India and was spotted with the '80s most famous actress and together they both used to spend a lot of time at the beaches, at her home and nightclubs.

The piece also reads that whoever saw them together enjoying each other's company was struck by their closeness and was convinced instantly ''that they loved each other deeply and passionately.”

The archival piece also claims that Rekha's mother was very impressed with Imran and said in a statement that she finds Imran as a perfect groom for her beautiful daughter.



Although, the same article further reads that Khan loves enjoying the company of ''renowned girls'' of the society and quoted Khan's point on dating, ''The company of actresses is good for short period. I enjoy their company for some time and then move ahead. I cannnot even think to marry a movie actress.''



For the unversed, the former PM of Pakistan enjoyed his bachelor days for 42 years of his life. Khan, who has married thrice in his life, had a short fling with many 80's Bollywood actresses including Shabana Azmi, and Zeenat Aman among others. Talking about Rekha, her love life is also quite interesting and always grabbed headlines time and again.