Shahid Kapoor takes a massive pay cut for 'Jersey' amid COVID-19; read details

Shahid Kapoor might still be taking a lot of moolah back home for his upcoming film ‘Jersey’ but it’s not what we had first heard of!

According to the latest reports, the Bollywood actor has taken a major pay cut for 'Jersey' so as to allow the makers of the film to continue with the production of the film in times of COVID-19 when the entertainment industries of the world in particular have suffered the most.

Reportedly, Shahid Kapoor was initially taking home Rs 33 crore for the project along with a percentage in profits from the film. This is now down to Rs 25 crore. A source quoted in a report in Pinkvilla said, "Shahid had previously signed Jersey on two conditions - a remuneration of Rs 33 crore and a percentage in the profit share. The makers had mutually agreed on the same demands and the film shoot was on when the Covid outbreak caused a temporary pause in the film's schedule. In the last few months, the whole perspective of making a film and its budget has changed considerably. So the producers requested their lead star to take a pay cut, to keep the project on floors. They felt the film will otherwise go over-budget."

"Shahid has slashed his fees by a whopping Rs 8 crore and is now charging them Rs 25 crore. But he is also very confident of the film's success given the way they are shooting it. So the producers have not changed his profit sharing clause at all."

The film’s second schedule is currently on the way as Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer will now film scenes in Dehradun and Chandigarh to wrap up the film.

